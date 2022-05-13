Tim Hortons drops new Iced Capp flavour and cold drinks in time for summer

It’s fair to say that 2022 is the year Tim Hortons completely revamped its menu.

The beloved Canadian coffee chain just dropped a ton of new iced drinks for the summer, including a mouthwatering new Iced Capp.

The weather has been nothing but kind to us lately, and Tim Hortons wants to keep the warm vibes going with the launch of its new cold beverage lineup. Introducing new Cold Brews, Iced Capps, and Quenchers.

“As we shared recently at our Tim Hortons Investor Day, cold beverages represent a big area of focus for us at Tims, and we’re really excited to be expanding our lineup with more innovative flavour experiences,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

There are so many new drinks to try. Here’s a list of what’s launched:

Cold Brews

Tim Hortons Cold Brew is now available in roasted hazelnut topped with espresso-infused cold foam. This espresso-infused cold foam is a new Tims innovation!

Quenchers

Check out the new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher and Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher.

Iced Capps

Tim’s has launched the new Hershey’s s’mores Iced Capp made with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, marshmallow-flavoured topping and graham crackers.

Pair any of these wonderful drinks with Tim Hortons’ newest wraps or plant-based breakfast sandwiches.