"Loving every second of it": BC-based TikToker has a major gig at the FIFA World Cup

While watching the FIFA World Cup, you may have seen a familiar face from TikTok.

Over 700,000 users on TikTok know Dancin’ Wayne for his comedy content on the platform. His videos have garnered over 49 million likes.

So when the BC resident learned that he was World Cup-bound and shared the news with his followers on Instagram, his comments flooded with support and excitement to see him host the games.

“Excited to be hosting all the games especially getting the opportunity to Team Canada in action,” his post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A N C I N . W A Y N E (@dancinwayne)

Wayne flew out to Qatar and got to work quickly as he helped host the opening ceremonies Sunday.

“The opening ceremonies were such a blast! So humbled to work with such talented people,” he said in a post.

He later hosted the first game between Ecuador and Qatar, which kicked off the World Cup.

“This is going to be life every day for the next month and I’m loving every second of it,” the TikToker shared.

Canada is making its first appearance on the FIFA World Cup stage in 36 years.

Fans looking to root for Canada and cheer on Dancin’ Wayne will need to turn to TSN.

Bell Media holds the rights to broadcast the soccer showcase in Canada and will do so via TSN, their biggest sports property.

Viewers with CTV in their cable package will also be able to view select games, including each of Canada’s matches.