It’s one of Phoenix’s most prominent new restaurants — Tia Carmen is simply a must-try.

Mixing tradition and modernity across its vast food and drink menu, Tia Carmen prides itself on creating an authentic experience, with acclaimed chef Angelo Sosa taking the time to visit and explore many of the areas the dishes come from, celebrating Arizona’s food culture.

You may know Sosa from Top Chef, Top Chef All-Stars as well as appearances on numerous other television shows including, HBO Max’s Selena + Chef.

The restaurant is perfectly situated in the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, opening at the end of April 2022. The views are gorgeous and the atmosphere is cozy and warm.

The menu runs with the top holding some of the lighter items and as you work your way down, the dishes become fuller. If you have questions don’t worry, the staff has plenty of recommendations and knowledge on each creation.

The cocktail menu is substantial, with plenty of classics and also some of the more adventurous ones if you are kicking back on vacation and wanting to try something new.

Boasting a large outdoor patio and inviting indoor seating, the seating indoors has lavish pillows, chairs, and decor.

Outside there are massive enclosed chairs to really make you and your guests feel enveloped by the experience, the restaurant’s ambience was truly beautiful.

To kick things off we opted for the Tuna Crudo, comprised of corn coconut broth, smoked chile oil, and dill.

When you have chowed down on the tuna you are also encouraged by the chef to lift the bowl up and sip the remaining sauce in a move to “soothe and nurture your soul.” If that isn’t a full dinner experience, we don’t know what is!

For the main dish, we had the 30-day dry-aged tribal land Arizona grass-fed New York strip, which was paired with the BEST sauce we’ve ever tried. It was the most delicious thing!

If you aren’t completely stuffed by your meal (there’s a good chance you will be) there is also a cute dessert menu.

So, there you have it. The location is gorgeous, the food is spectacular and the service is out of this world. If you don’t pop in for a visit at Tia Carmen the next time you are in Phoenix, you are missing out on something great!

Address: JW Marriott Desert Ridge (5350 E Marriott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054, United States)

Phone: 480-293-3636

Instagram