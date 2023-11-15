Three key Raptors could be out as injuries keep piling up

The injury bug has hit the Toronto Raptors hard in the early stages of the season, with another one officially popping up on the team’s injury report this morning.

Today, the team announced that starting point guard Dennis Schröder is questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, dealing with right knee soreness suffered in Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, an emphatic 111-107 win that featured a comeback from being down 23 points.

Schröder played 35 minutes in the game for Toronto, but he put up just four points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field while adding six assists and three rebounds.

Unfortunately for Toronto, Schröder isn’t the only key player on the team dealing with injuries right now, with O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

Anunoby suffered a finger cut while doing household chores over the weekend, and missed Monday’s contest against the Wizards while it was healing.

Trent Jr., meanwhile, is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot and also was out of the lineup on Monday. The trio joins Christian Koloko on the team’s injury report, who has been sidelined since before training camp with a lingering respiratory illness.

At 5-5 this season and currently sitting in 9th place amid the Eastern Conference, Toronto is exactly on pace for where they finished last year’s regular season with a 41-41 record.

The Raptors and Bucks are set to face off at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET this evening at Scotiabank Arena, with the game broadcast on TSN while Sportsnet 590 has the radio feed.

It’s the second meeting of the season between these two teams. Exactly two weeks ago, Toronto picked up a 130-111 victory at home over Milwaukee, with the Bucks going 4-2 on their schedule since that matchup.