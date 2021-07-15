Lineup of female entrepreneurs teach tools to business success

Are you an entrepreneur or business owner looking for new ways to create revenue and expand online? Think in Color 2021 is a virtual summit designed to give you the tools you need to succeed as a digital entrepreneur.

With a lineup of 15+ speakers who are 100% women of color, this workshop and speaker series will unpack the strategies these successful business owners use to grow their reach and revenue with online courses and digital products.

The event is dedicated to driving forward diversity and inclusion in business and entrepreneurship by featuring traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs and giving them a platform to share their expertise.

Now in its third year in a row, Think in Color offers two days of live keynotes and Q&A, in addition to a 5-week post-event workshop series – the Think in Color Accelerator. Summit participants can apply to join the workshop series for free, where they’ll receive live coaching to apply their learnings and create their first online course.

Thinkific’s Think In Color 2021 Summit will feature a diverse panel of inspirational and keynote speakers including:

Tonya Rapley

Tonya is a highly sought after entrepreneur and consultant. She created the award-winning site, MyFabFinance.com in 2013, catapulting her to the forefront as a nationally recognized millennial money expert. Shortly after, she was deemed the “New Face of Wealth Building” by Black Enterprise Magazine and was also recognized as a “Modern Day History Maker” by TV One.

Gloria Atanmo

Gloria (Glo) is the travel blogger, author, and digital storyteller at TheBlogAbroad.com. Glo is an online educator and content creator who has landed multiple features in Forbes, Oprah Magazine, Conde Nast, Essence, Buzzfeed and more, for her approach to building a business as a lifestyle entrepreneur.

Saloni Srivastava

Saloni is the founder of HustlePost Academy, India’s biggest online-only side-hustle school. She’s also a self-development influencer with over 400,000 followers across her social media platforms.

XayLi Barclay

XayLi is a visual content creation coach and Thinkific expert for online course creators. She founded the Start Shoot Grow Video Academy, where she specializes in helping entrepreneurs effectively stand out and make a genuine impact in the digital space.

Over the course of the two-day summit, speakers will provide insight and guidance on themes relating to all aspects of creating, marketing, and scaling online courses and digital product-based businesses including:

How to turn a niche skill into a thriving business

How to create magnetic membership communities where members stay and engage

How to position yourself as the go-to voice in an industry

How course creators can build strong communities around their content

To view the entire list of speakers and session topics, visit the Think In Color event page.

Ready to network and learn from the best when it comes to creating revenue through digital products? Save your seat and register for free today.

When: July 27 and 28

Where: Online

Tickets: Free of charge

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Think in Colour