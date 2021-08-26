Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

When you’re living in a city for a while — or even your whole life — it’s easy to think you’ve seen all there is to see and overlook the experiences usually enjoyed by visitors. Then, when the weekend rolls around, it’s a case of asking yourself what to do on repeat.

But, this is usually the case only when you don’t know where to look or the activities to look out for. Since we’re all starting to spend a little more time exploring what lies beyond our backyards these days, it’s the perfect time to rediscover Vancouver’s best attractions and beyond.

And if you need a little incentive, the partnership between Destination Vancouver’s LoveVancouver campaign and TransLink’s summer Reconnect campaign may just have the answer. While encouraging locals to leave the car at home and explore Metro Vancouver using transit, the collaboration brings about hundreds of discounts on attractions, activities, and sightseeing tours booked through Viator and available on the Destination Vancouver website.

To help you make the most of your weekend and rediscover all you’ve been missing, we’ve rounded up five things to consider — along with a discount code to get 25% off your booking.

To truly feel like a tourist in your own province, it’s worth considering a Whistler and Sea to Sky Gondola Tour. The tour includes pickup from four transit-accessible locations in downtown Vancouver, making it easy to leave the car at home and discover the dramatic landscape along the Sea to Sky Highway as you travel. You’ll get to soak up awe-inspiring views from the Sea to Sky Gondola ride, and after this, you’ll stop at Brandywine Falls to see the gushing 230 ft falls and Daisy Lake.

Upon arriving in Whistler, the last stop of the day before returning to Vancouver, you’ll have four hours to explore the village and surrounding area however you choose.

Vancouver has a long, mysterious history — one that goes back far beyond our time. Here in the city, Canada’s first mystery game company, Vancouver Mysteries, allows locals to experience the thrill of crime-solving combined with an outdoor adventure built specifically for Vancouver. Whether you choose a Superheros Outdoor Mission or Murder Mystery Adventure in Gastown game, it’s sure to be a fast-paced and engaging (maybe a little spooky, too?) way to spend a day off with friends.

Pro tip: to receive a code for 20% off your following visit, show your Compass Card or valid proof of same-day transit to Vancouver Mysteries.

Anyone who wants to experience the wonder of Canada — from an aerial perspective — without ever leaving Vancouver can treat themselves to the ultimate sensory experience with a FlyOver Canada Simulated Flight Ride. You’ll learn about the history and culture of Canada before take-off and catch a glimpse of everything from alpine forests (and the earthy scents they transmit) to magical mountainous terrain, flowing rivers, and much more. Plus, this simulated flight experience, which operates daily, is actually the longest in the world, all in one ride.

In 1998, Vancouver Whale Watch became the original whale watching tour provider in Vancouver. From experience, we can tell you that a tour with this company is a one-of-a-kind ride. After boarding a boat in Steveston, the tour sets out through the San Juan and Gulf Islands, where visitors can set their eyes on majestic marine wildlife (we hope to see you, orcas). It’s educational, too, as experienced guides talk you through fascinating marine mammal facts.

Pro tip: to get a free tour map, show Vancouver Whale Watch your Compass Card or valid proof of same-day transit.

If you’ve got 30 minutes to spare, why not spend it soaring high above Vancouver? It’s easy to do this with a Vancouver Seaplane Tour, offering a bird’s eye view of the towering mountain peaks and postcard-worthy harbour that surround the city we call home. Since this small flight is limited to just 14 people, guests get to enjoy a personalized level of service. The tour departs from Canada Place and ends in exhilarating style with a splash upon the water when returning to the base.

To get 25% off the above-mentioned experiences, tours, and attractions — and more — use the code LOVETRANSIT when you book through Viator.