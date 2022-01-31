Development becoming Surrey's new epicentre hits all investor criteria

When looking for a place to call home — or a way into Vancouver’s real estate market — there are important criteria for a project to meet.

If an area ripe with business opportunities, full of community facilities, and conveniently located within Metro Vancouver — downtown Surrey may hold your dream home.

A highly desirable metropolis, downtown Surrey has been named the best place to buy real estate by Moneysense, the number one city to invest in by the Real Estate Investment Network, and the best place to start a business by Vancity Credit Union.

And with District Northwest (District NW) — the new epicentre of Surrey by Thind Properties Ltd. — coming soon, you may have just found a smart entry point into the burgeoning market.

The location

Where you buy is arguably the most important factor of any real estate investment. Location informs the life you have outside of your personal home and your place within the community.

The upcoming District NW development puts you right in Central City, in the heart of downtown Surrey. The property is beside Whalley Athletic Park — views of which are protected (aka there will be no developments or projects that go up and block your view). More nearby parks include Royal Kwantlen Park, Forsyth Park, Hawthorne Park, and Holland Park. If you’re looking for even more greenery, (or a place to take your pup for a long walk) Green Timbers Urban Forest is also only a six-minute drive away.

A five-minute walk away is Surrey Central Station, making it easy to leave your home and get around Metro Vancouver.

And let’s be real, what is a location without being close to good food spots? You’ve got a Starbucks for caffeine refills, a Prado Cafe for coffee dates, and a Chatime for bubble tea cravings all within your vicinity.

For nighttime fixes, you’re also near Central City Brew Pub, and Dominion Bar and Kitchen. Craving Thai or Chinese? Hit Nahm Thai Bistro or Rickshaw Chinese Food all within walking distance.

District NW also neighbours the newest Simon Fraser University campus, Central City Mall, Surrey City Centre Library, Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, the Gateway Skytrain Station and multiple grocery stores.

The lifestyle

Having everything you could ever need at your fingertips is a hugely motivating factor for those thinking to invest in vertical living.

Ever imagine your home could include a bike repair workshop, pet and dog wash, or concierge service? What about a fully-equipped Party Kitchen with a fireplace lounge? These are just some of the amenities offered at District NW.

The towers feature three high-speed elevators with private fob access. The building also has co-working spaces so you can level up your work-from-home game. And, of course, there’s a fitness center — say goodbye to walking to the gym in the rain.

The development also has seamless integration with the surrounding community. The site’s Canopy Courtyard — a covered communal area with a playground, basketball court, outdoor fitness gym, and seating areas — provides connective walkways that easily take you from the property to neighbouring Whalley Fields.

The homes

Amidst the bustle of everyday living, your home should be the place you can wind down, turn off, and just relax at the end of a full day.

The wide range of home options at District NW provides both comfort and inspiration — with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All homes have a private outdoor space, include air conditioning, and offer ample natural light with up to 9 ft ceilings. Each kitchen makes a statement with luxury Bosch and Faber appliances.

Behind the architecture is the IBI Group, a renowned firm known for creating stunning towers that integrate seamlessly into the surrounding environment.

Time to tune in, interior junkies. Contemporary in style, trusted BYU Design has brought their expertise to each of the homes for modern interiors that don’t compromise on coziness. District NW even offers a choice between two colour palettes to personalize the space, “Night” or “Day.” With the 7.5-inch-wide plank laminate wood flooring, stacked in-suite washer dryers, roller shades, and privacy blinds, comfort and convenience are maximized.

If you have a long day at the office (or the onsite coworking space), end it under your rain shower or in the high-gloss, 60-inch soaker bathtub (included in all two-bedroom floor plans). Truly no luxury has been spared here.

District NW could be the place to start living your best life.