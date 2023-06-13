This stylish new development in Vancouver is the best place to live, work, and play

A new, mixed-use project coming soon to W49th Street, Thesis is a unified neighbourhood concept from Alabaster Homes that promises a culturally refined experience in the heart of Vancouver.

A mix of junior one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, Alabaster has partnered with award-winning design firms, including architect Taizo Yamamoto and interior design studio Studio Roslyn, to craft spaces that are both intelligent and inspired.

With all the elements that make up a connected life, Thesis has carefully curated select retailers, premium residential amenities, and discerning designs to unite a community with sleek sophistication.

Some unique design features you’ll find at Thesis include a custom coffee bar with storage, an entry bench to offer a place to take off and put away your shoes, and ample storage throughout the home.

You’ll also be getting nine-foot ceilings, air conditioning, and Italian-made millwork in collaboration with Inform Projects.

At Thesis, you’re not only getting a home that has a modern elegance, but you’re also entering a community that’s been built with culture in mind from the ground up — literally. The community will have ground-level retailers and rooftop amenities to offer those unexpected moments that’ll help you connect with your new neighbours.

A prime location for anyone looking to invest in an up-and-coming area, Thesis is located directly across the street from Langara College and is just minutes away from the evolving neighbourhood amenities along Cambie and Main Street.

With new stores popping up frequently, a future community centre, and the world’s largest Time Out Market coming soon to Oakridge Park, Thesis puts you close to the action. Being so central allows the greatest convenience with transit, green spaces, restaurants, and shops all within walking distance.

Interested in learning more? You can book your tour of their showroom to see what life at Thesis has in store for you.