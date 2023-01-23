Here in Metro Vancouver, we love nature and are known to take every possible opportunity to get out there and explore the outdoors.

And if you love being in the heart of a city while remaining surrounded by trees and nearby parks, trails, and all the fresh air and goodness that comes with them, then The Loop is your ideal new home.

This collection of modern new townhomes has literally been designed around beautiful mature trees and an activity loop — a central park containing a vast outdoor space so residents can enjoy the best of nature right outside their back door.

The community spans a city block and offers two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes. The lush setting is coated by the mature trees that are being kept within the development, transporting residents and visitors into an urban forest.

But while these homes being set within the woods is the main draw, there are even more amenities that make The Loop feel more like a wellness retreat than a residential development.

For luxury shared spaces, there’s a two-storey wellness centre, The Locker, which features an equipment zone, an open multi-use area for yoga, and a water station. There’s also The Hideaway, a two-storey residents-only clubhouse that offers communal work-from-home spaces, a social lounge with a fully equipped kitchen, seating areas, and an expansive deck that overlooks The Loop trail and an outdoor dog wash station.

The Loop’s central park itself spans from one end of the community to the other and includes a beautiful walking trail with a Scandinavian Outdoor Gym (who doesn’t love their clean line design aesthetics?), a cozy fire pit area, picnic tables, and an organic logs kids play space.

Inside the homes — your nest within the trees, if you will — 9 ft ceilings and smooth finishes fill the interior space with light and thoughtful design details. Two colour scheme choices, Liberty White of Flatiron Gray, are available for every home, and each space boasts features like roller blinds, luxury vinyl plank flooring, wool blend carpeted staircases and upper floors, and easy slide rail closet shelving. Bonus: the main baths, ensuites, and even the laundry areas feature oversized porcelain floor tiles.

The kitchens are set up to impress, with sleek quartz countertops, geometric tile backsplash, double bowl stainless steel sinks with garbage disposals, large pull-out pantries, custom built-in wine storage, and soft close cabinet doors and drawers, which all make it that much more effortless for you to whip up chef-level meals.

The exteriors of the homes are Brownstone-inspired and fit seamlessly into their rich surroundings, with classic details and warm brick facade and metal roof accents.

Modern black exterior windows and lit private entries also complement the townhome’s architectural details, along with pristine landscaping and ample deck space for entertaining (and lounging with a good book, of course). Also, all homes have a private attached garage and plenty of visitor parking for your guests.

As for location, The Loop resides in the desirable Morgan Heights neighbourhood of South Surrey and is minutes from shopping, beaches, trails, cafes, restaurants, parks, schools, and a new aquatic centre. There’s also easy access to transit and Highway 99, King George Boulevard, Highway 15, and the US border.

As a special bonus, The Loop is putting on a Lunar New Year Incentive, currently running until February 12, 2023, where purchasers can choose to receive $8,888 cash on closing, or, $8,888 worth of upgrades! (See the sales team for details.)

Join the team for the Public Grand Opening event on January 28 and enjoy special local treats, and the opportunity to take advantage of the Lunar New Year Incentives.

To learn more about the homes now selling at The Loop, register via the property website at gramercy.ca/the-loop.