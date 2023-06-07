Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik has passed away.

On Wednesday morning, family of the “larger-than-life persona” announced his passing in a statement at the age of 81.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” on the Iron Sheik’s social media channels. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

No cause of death was announced.

Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri in 1941 in Iran, he rose to prominence during the 1980s as one of wrestling’s most popular figures on the WWF circuit.

After moving to the United States in the ’70s, Vaziri quickly became one of the WWF’s most popular wrestlers, often featuring in matches alongside longtime rival Hulk Hogan.

“He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years Caryl, who stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life,” the statement continued. “To his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son in law Eddie, he was not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father. He instilled in them the values of perseverance, determination, and the importance of following their dreams. The Iron Sheik’s guidance and unwavering belief in their potential served as a driving force for his children, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves.”