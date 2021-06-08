Earlier this year, The Irish Heather announced it would be wrapping up operations at 210 Carrall Street after over two decades of business there.

Soon after, the local legend revealed plans to reopen at a new location in Chinatown at 246 East Georgia Street, and it’s almost time to cheers to the pub’s relaunch.

The Irish Heather operated in Gastown for 24 years before closing up shop on March 29, which was slightly earlier than previously planned due to updated provincial health orders banning indoor dining.

Now, we’ve only got a few days to wait until we can pop by for a pint. The much-loved pub will reopen on Thursday, June 10 at 4 pm.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check out the new spot for yourself.

The Irish Heather

Address: 246 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

