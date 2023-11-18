IMAX-sized screen used for immersive experience at condo presentation centre

Imagine walking into an IMAX-sized screen with projections that emulate future living in yet-to-be-realized homes.

With the latest advancements in projection technology, and the recent proliferation of projection art exhibitions, marketing specialists are now also tapping into such immersive experiences for the grand theatre of real estate presentation.

For the upcoming Greenhouse residential project by Concord Pacific, LIV Design has created an immersive theatre with a 360-degree screen within the project’s presentation centre — all part of an attempt to set a strong tone and help create prospective homebuyer interest.

The wraparound screen is about 100 ft long and carries a diameter of almost 30 ft, with projections onto the ceiling, floor, and enclosing curved walls. Its size is equivalent to folding the second largest IMAX screen, according to Matisse Yiu, who is the marketing manager for LIV Design.

“Being able to experience the space and specific lighting is definitely a game changer and acts as an incredible sales tool that helps clients visualize what they are buying, as well as the intent behind the design,” Yiu told Daily Hive Urbanized.

Before the design studio created the theatre concept in partnership with Concord Pacific, their most immersive digital tool used 3D googles to provide prospective homebuyers with a simulation of the suites and balconies.

However, Yiu says, no one really wanted to use the goggles, so they instead set forth on designing an immersive space.

The film in the theatre begins with a rundown of all of the European inspirations for the Greenhouse project’s design — the Gardens of Versailles, Kew Gardens, Syon House, and Grand Palaise. This then transitions into a flyover of Burnaby’s Central Park to reach the Greenhouse, where homebuyers are able to “experience” the project’s breathe of luxurious amenities including the indoor crystalline swimming pool, the conservatory, tea and dining room, and the outdoor terrace.

There will be 13,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor common amenities for residents, including a cards/Mah Jong room, meeting room, study room, lounge, and karaoke/music studio on the ground level, and a yoga room, ping pong room, and fitness gym on the second level. The aforementioned pool — and accompanying hot tub, and steam and sauna rooms — and tea and dining room are situated on the third level.

The Greenhouse at 5895 Barker Avenue — adjacent to SkyTrain Patterson Station, within Burnaby’s Metrotown Downtown district — will be a 43-storey tower with 299 strata condominium units and a six-storey rental housing building with 52 secured rental units.

Nearly eight-in-10 of the overall number of condominium units are sized for families, which is defined by the municipal government as units with two or more bedrooms. The unit size mix is 68 one-bedroom units, 180 two-bedroom units, and 51 three-bedroom units, with a not insignificant number of these units also featuring a den or guest room.

In addition to the unusually high proportion of larger units, these homes will have substantially sized patios with a system of retracting glass walls that turn the space into solariums, which can increase the living space of a unit by as much as 70%. These indoor/outdoor solariums are also equipped with heating and lighting to increase the utility of the spaces.

Construction on the Greenhouse is expected to reach completion by late 2028.

The project’s lead architectural firm is Arcadis (formerly known as IBI Group), with contributions by Perry and Associate for the landscape architecture and LIV Interiors for the interior design. The presentation centre for the Greenhouse is located within the former Sears department store at Metropolis at Metrotown mall.