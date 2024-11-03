Take your business to the top at visionary The Gathering Summit

Canadian business leaders from across all industries will gather next fall for a transformative summit on branding and marketing.

The Gathering Summit is hosting its 12th edition from October 22 to 24 in Banff, with keynotes and masterclasses, speed networking sessions and night gatherings, and much more to choose from.

According to the summit’s organizers, industry leaders will experience more than just a typical conference.

“A wise man once said, ‘It’s hard to have fresh ideas while standing in familiar places,’ said Chris Kneeland, co-founder of The Gathering, to Daily Hive. “The Gathering’s extraordinary setting — the breathtaking mountains, a historic castle, and the spirit of Canadian hospitality — creates the perfect backdrop for groundbreaking ideas and genuine connections.

“This unique environment, combined with the wisdom and generosity of our speakers, makes The Gathering Summit a truly exceptional experience.”

Tickets to The Gathering Summit are on sale now. Until December 31, 2024, attendees can save by getting their passes at tier one pricing.

The Gathering Summit launched in 2013 to provide business leaders and brand builders the space to learn how to navigate the ever-changing landscapes of business, branding, and marketing. The event does this by showcasing role models and case studies on its stages of those “who are walking their own talk.”

Past speakers at the acclaimed event include serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk; Johanna Faries, president of Blizzard Entertainment; Brené Brown, professor and author; and Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The full lineup of sessions, workshops, and special events are tailored to help attendees build their careers, foster connections, and strengthen their community.

Whether you’re mingling with your fellow guests at the kickoff party, asking questions of the world’s biggest brand leaders during an inner sanctum session, or helping to honour the best in the business during The Tony Hsieh Gala, there’s something for everyone at The Gathering Summit.

“The world doesn’t need another conference. We need to gather, connect, and be there for each other,” added Ryan Gill, chairman of The Gathering, in a statement online. “We’ve created a powerful and safe space for those who crave belonging and human connection.”

“We’ve evolved this experience to go far beyond your business goals, but to inspire you to look inward as a leader and human being.”

More information on The Gathering Summit can be found online.