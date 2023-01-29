The Canucks have some roster flexibility entering the NHL All-Star break

The Vancouver Canucks might be cash-strapped heading into next season, but there’s a chance they could add some players during the NHL All-Star break.

After waiving Lane Pederson (claimed by Columbus) and Phil Di Giuseppe (sent back to Abbotsford) and placing Ilya Mikeheyev on the LTIR with an ACL injury, the Canucks have three open roster spots, giving them a little bit of flexibility for the remainder of the season.

Although shutting down Mikheyev for the rest of the season drew much attention following Vancouver’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets, the hockey club has the opportunity to add three players for the remainder of the season, whether it be NHL veterans or looks at youngsters.

Still, another domino likely has to fall to give the Canucks a bit of a road forward, the inevitable trade or potential resignation of Bo Horvat, despite the club seemingly indicating they’re done with the captain.

“He put himself in a position to be a UFA this summer, so he can dictate where he wants to play,” GM Patrik Allvin said on Sportsnet 650. “I believe that from our side, we put a good offer on the table for Bo. I met with his agent before the game against Chicago and am still talking to him; we’ll see where it goes.”

With Rick Tocchet now at the helm, it could be an opportunity to test the waters with new players or add additional contracts in a potential trade. The team has 46 players on NHL contracts currently, with the ability to add up to 50.

Vancouver could also bring in “Tocchet style” players after the new head coach called his team “soft” after just his second game in charge.

The All-Star break hasn’t historically been a busy time for the Canucks or the NHL to make trades.

Still, it does give front offices an opportunity to take a step back from the tunnel vision of the day-to-day regular season and really evaluate where a team is at before.

With the March 3 trade deadline approaching quickly, Allvin and his staff will need to emphasize a sizeable return on the likely Bo Horvat trade, but they now have a few more options at their disposal.