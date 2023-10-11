Langley mom gives away Thanksgiving leftovers to strangers online

Some would argue that the best part of Thanksgiving isn’t the dinner itself — but the leftovers.

However, one BC mom has sparked a lot of reaction online after she graciously offered up her family’s turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and more to strangers for free.

“I have a few packages of leftover turkey dinner if anyone wants it? No one here eats leftovers,” Kerri Liane wrote on a Facebook group.

Not like leftovers? Many questioned the divisive statement but were quick to put up their hands for a doggy bag.

Liane told Daily Hive she “just didn’t want to throw out half the dang turkey lol.”

“My partner loves leftovers but doesn’t really like turkey — especially white meat. The kids are picky, as per usual for kids and don’t like non-handheld foods, and I saved a container of stuffing and potatoes for myself, but in general am not a leftover fan — it’s much better the first time around!”

Plus, some of her family wasn’t able to join the dinner because of illness.

“I’d bought enough and cooked enough for the extra people that weren’t able to come,” the mortgage broker said.

She said as of Tuesday, she’s planning to deliver the packages of free food to those who reached out and has updated her social media post with news that she will not be taking more orders.

She ran out of Tupperware otherwise, she would be giving more leftovers away.

“My neighbour got her turkey in a ziploc bag, lol,” she said Tuesday.