Clear your calendars Vancouver! The tentree warehouse sale is returning to the city and you won’t want to miss out on these exclusive deals and discounts.

The annual sale touches down every summer and this year you’ll be able to shop for sustainable tentree’s ethically-made tees, hats, sweaters, bottoms, workout gear, accessories, and even more from previous seasons.

The best part? Unbelievable discounts of up to 80%! Of course, as with every tentree sale, the company will plant 10 trees for every item sold.

This is a limited-time sale, running from Wednesday, July 19 to Monday, July 24 in Gastown (1 Water Street) where all sales are final.

With organized sizings, fitting rooms, and stock replenished on the daily, this in-person shopping experience isn’t one to miss.

Before you head down and to keep things as sustainable as possible, make sure you bring your own bag as there won’t be any on-site. And remember, only debit and credit cards are accepted — that means no cash.

Now that you’ve got the scoop, it’s time to gear up for summer!

When: Wednesday, July 19 to Monday, July 24

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Gastown — 1 Water Street, Vancouver, BC, 26B 2H9

Price: Free entry