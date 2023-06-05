TELUS STORYHIVE celebrates 10 years of community support for local content creators in BC and Alberta

For the past decade, thousands of content creators across British Columbia and Alberta have shared their stories and brought their projects to life on screen with the support of TELUS STORYHIVE.

Focused on empowering the next generation of Canadian content creators and storytellers, this community-powered funding program supports underrepresented voices and shares their stories.

STORYHIVE provides production funding, training, mentorship, and distribution on TELUS Optik TV and other online platforms to community members to help them create their dream projects and tell local stories from across BC and Alberta. The innovative programs are focused on producing short-form documentaries, TV series, live streaming, visual podcasts, and more. Plus, the content is free for all TELUS Optik TV customers to explore.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has distributed more than $52 Million in production funding, supported more than 1,100 screen-based projects and conducted over 10,000 hours of robust training and one-on-one mentorship. STORYHIVE has also supported over 270 communities across BC and Alberta.

The best part? STORYHIVE programs are designed for new and emerging creators and no prior experience is required. It has also supported grassroots content creators to produce over 1,920 hours of Canadian-reflective content for audiences to watch, creating positive representations of Canadians on screen.

Working with many local partners to support its community of creators over the years, TELUS STORYHIVE would not be where it is without its viewers who can have an important role in helping celebrate this important milestone that supports talented Canadian creators.

Explore and support local films and TV series

To celebrate the past 10 years of supporting content creators, storytellers, and local voices, STORYHIVE has launched the new STORYHIVE Channel 9 on TELUS Optik TV. Here, you can now view all of the local STORYHIVE films and TV series that are funded in BC and Alberta. STORYHIVE content can also be explored on its YouTube channel.

For every view on the new Optik TV Channel 9 from Thursday, June 1 until Friday, June 30, 2023, TELUS will donate $1 (up to a maximum of $10,000 total) to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. These funds will be put to work to support local, grassroots charities that help youth build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging.

You can also check out their specially created anniversary video — Dare to Dream, Dare to Create — which celebrates different projects from the past 10 years from all areas of B.C. and Alberta.

STORYHIVE’s ongoing mission — to support underrepresented communities and empower the next generation of Canadian content creators and storytellers — thrives because of the immense talent, drive, and creativity of content creators in Western Canada.

“Celebrating and amplifying Canadian-created content that is locally reflective and relevant is at the core of TELUS STORYHIVE’s mission,” says Director of TELUS Local Content Cameron Zinger. “We also could not do this work alone, it takes an entire community of organizations and diverse community voices who help deliver these first-rate programs. We have so much to be grateful for as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of STORYHIVE. This program is where it is today because of our content creator’s immense talent, drive and creativity.”

If you’re interested in learning more about getting involved and what the various programs offer, check out STORYHIVE’s anniversary page to learn about the impact it’s had. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for the latest content and upcoming events happening in 2023.

To learn more and to stay up to date on future funding opportunities, visit STORYHIVE’s website.