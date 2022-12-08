These tech products can make your home safer and optimize your health

According to a 2021 study, 78% of Canadians want to age in the comfort of their own homes. Modern technology is one of the things that can help people do this independently and safely.

For those of us who grew up in the digital age, a knowledge of all things tech comes pretty naturally. But for the older generation, it can sometimes be complex. Many understand the benefits tech can bring to our daily lives, but they don’t know where to start.

With this in mind, Best Buy Health has created a service that humanizes technology, offering the best solutions to people’s needs.



Whether you want to make your home a more secure place, stay on top of your health, or simply make connections with friends and family easier, the company’s newly launched home technology bundles can help.

With these bundles, an expert Geek Squad Agent will come to your home, install all devices, and teach you how to use them — meaning all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy your new and improved environment.

Here’s a peek at how the bundles can help transform one’s life — making every day easier, safer, and more comfortable.

Everyone deserves to be able to relax in the comfort of their own home, knowing that their space is safe and secure. The “In the Know” package is ideal for those who want to stay clued in about their home, and prioritize easy connection with loved ones.

This package includes the Google Nest Cam — a wire-free, battery-powered, weather-resistant camera that can be placed almost anywhere you need it, indoors or out. Through your smartphone, you will be able to check in on your home at any time.

You’ll also receive the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display, which allows you to turn on lights, lock doors, and monitor camera footage. This device lets you stay entertained with shows, videos, or music and benefits your health by helping you keep on top of your sleep routine with its Sleep Sense feature.

Also included in this bundle is the Google Nest Hub Max, which provides you with a seamless way to stay in touch with others through video chat. And, when you’re away from home, it can double as a second Nest Cam.

With this bundle, you can curl up on the couch with a cup of hot tea after a long day and catch up with friends and family — knowing that your home is safer.

As much as we all hate to do it, getting out of bed at night is often inevitable. But accidents can happen in the dark, whether you’re running to the bathroom or grabbing a glass of water from the kitchen.

With the “In Better Light” bundle, you’ll get some of the best Philips Hue lighting products, including motion sensor-controlled lights that can make those night-time trips safer by guiding you with path lighting provided by the included Philips Hue Lightstrip — which can be shaped, cut, or extended to fit your space.

This bundle offers health benefits, too. The Philips Hue Wireless Dimmer makes it easy to dim or brighten lights — helping you stay focused during the day and effortlessly drift off to sleep at night.

Meanwhile, the included Philips Hue starter kit includes 4 bulbs and a Hue bridge which allows you to control your Hue lights with your smartphone from anywhere. So, you can fill your rooms with colour, white light, and other options to suit your mood. With the holiday season coming up, this bundle can even bring some festive cheer into your home with your favourite colours — the sky’s your limit!

To learn more about Best Buy Health’s bundles, or to purchase one for yourself or a family member, visit Best Buy Healthy Homes.