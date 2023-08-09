Taylor Swift Toronto tickets are already being resold for up to $17,000

Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows in Toronto opened up for presale at 11 am on Wednesday, and lots of tickets are already being resold for crazy prices.

Many Canadians took to social media on Tuesday, complaining to Ticketmaster about being waitlisted for Swift’s only shows in Canada.

“Just about everyone who is a big fan of [Taylor Swift] got waitlisted,” tweeted one frustrated fan Wednesday morning. “You prioritized resellers and bots again. Like always. We aren’t surprised. We’re fed up.”

This is a joke right?? Just about everyone who is a big fan of @taylorswift13 got waitlisted. You prioritized resellers and bots again. Like always. We aren’t surprised. We’re fed up. — the erins tour (@thereinlieserin) August 9, 2023

And Swifties may be justified in their anger.

Not even an hour after the presale began, sites like StubHub and Seat Geek were already reselling tickets for thousands of dollars.

As the screenshot below shows, StubHub is reselling tickets for the November 14 show in the nosebleeds for over $2,000 each.

Seat Geek has similarly outrageous prices for the 500s section at Rogers Centre.

“How do major Resellers get so many tickets, Ticketmaster / Taylor Swift tell me how this happens. Unbelievable!!” added another exasperated fan.

This is for Toronto venue and this was at 11:15

How does major Resellers get so many tickets, Ticketmaster / Taylor Swift tell me how this happens.

Unbelievable!! pic.twitter.com/71W0G75EVL — Bev Jenkins (@Tornado2u) August 9, 2023

One Swiftie even found floor tickets reselling for a whopping $17,000.

“hey @Ticketmaster i thought the plan was to let fans into the sale and not bots who are gonna resell the tickets for an insane amount,” they tweeted.

hey @Ticketmaster i thought the plan was to let fans into the sale and not bots who are gonna resell the tickets for an insane amount. like $17,000 for a floor ticket in Toronto? 🥲@sourtourtickets pic.twitter.com/HY3dVgt0eN — matthew (taylors version) (@mnostalgia19) August 9, 2023

After a flood of public requests, the “Cruel Summer” singer finally announced her Canadian Eras Tour dates last week.

It was met with disappointment from the rest of Canada, who didn’t love that all six shows are only in Toronto.

Since then, Swifties have tried to hilariously deter fans from other countries from buying tickets to the only shows in Canada.

Even before today’s presale, unofficial sites were selling Swift tickets for outrageous prices.

According to Ticketmaster, waitlisted fans will receive access codes and links to join the Verified Fan Onsale, but only if they’re selected to move off the waitlist.