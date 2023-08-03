EventsNewsCanadaConcertsCuratedCelebritiesCanada

"Everything revolves around Toronto": Taylor Swift fans are not loving the Canadian Eras Tour dates

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 3 2023, 4:29 pm
"Everything revolves around Toronto": Taylor Swift fans are not loving the Canadian Eras Tour dates
@taylorswift13/Twitter

Taylor Swift fans in Canada got the news they were hoping for Thursday morning, with Canadian dates announced for the massive Eras Tour.

Once the dust settled and the announcement from Swift was confirmed, some fans in the province expressed their disappointment that just Toronto was selected for Canada.

The excitement for the tour has been immense since it was first announced, with demand crushing Ticketmaster late last year and sky-high resale prices for every city the tour has stopped in.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at getting Swift to come to Canada.

After a cruel summer of seeing fans at the tour in the United States, many Canadian Swifties were fearless in expressing their disappointment in Toronto-only shows.

Swifties on the Daily Hive Calgary Instagram page were also not enchanted by the six Toronto shows.

“This is why Canada sucks. Everything revolves around Toronto. Going there 6 times is ridiculous,” wrote user @gurpal_s77.

“‘Canadian tour dates’ meaning she’s playing toronto 6 times lmfao,” chimed in Instagram user @shemus.00.

Another user, @shanlee75, added, “Toronto is NOT CANADA – it is one city. #lame.”

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now on taylorswift.com, so run, don’t walk, to her site!

With files from Simran Singh 

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.