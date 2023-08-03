"Everything revolves around Toronto": Taylor Swift fans are not loving the Canadian Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift fans in Canada got the news they were hoping for Thursday morning, with Canadian dates announced for the massive Eras Tour.

Once the dust settled and the announcement from Swift was confirmed, some fans in the province expressed their disappointment that just Toronto was selected for Canada.

The excitement for the tour has been immense since it was first announced, with demand crushing Ticketmaster late last year and sky-high resale prices for every city the tour has stopped in.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at getting Swift to come to Canada.

After a cruel summer of seeing fans at the tour in the United States, many Canadian Swifties were fearless in expressing their disappointment in Toronto-only shows.

Taylor Swift silently stoking the flames of the rest of Canada’s Toronto hatred. — Brad Karp (@BradleyKarp) August 3, 2023

“Taylor Swift is coming to Canada” People not realizing she’s only going to Toronto and it will cost you more to get to Toronto from the West Coast for the show than the actual show itself… And that’s saying something. I bid everyone good luck who tries to organize that. — Tanner Doiron (@Tan976) August 3, 2023

Canada: Toronto is not the centre of the universe

Taylor Swift: https://t.co/sCNquc8vrQ — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) August 3, 2023

taylor swift leafs fans

🤝

thinking toronto is the

only city in canada — maddie rundlett (@madsruns) August 3, 2023

not to be a party pooper but does taylor swift understand that i (a canadian) am geographically closer to almost every single one of her other shows than her toronto shows??😭 but crossing the border is way too expensive UGH — cass loves katya (@girlidiot4life) August 3, 2023

TORONTO BUT NOT VANCOUVER???? OH TAYLOR SWIFT IS SICK! — g (@itsGsusBitch) August 3, 2023

6 shows in Toronto Rest of Canada pic.twitter.com/oQjsUr6l13 — Dylan Dickens (@Dd437Dylan) August 3, 2023

I love that you added one part of Canada. Very grateful for Canada being on there. Please add other parts like Vancouver BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan. We all want to see you. We love you. 🩷 — Kayla 💜💜💜 (@sweetmusicwoman) August 3, 2023

Swifties on the Daily Hive Calgary Instagram page were also not enchanted by the six Toronto shows.

“This is why Canada sucks. Everything revolves around Toronto. Going there 6 times is ridiculous,” wrote user @gurpal_s77.

“‘Canadian tour dates’ meaning she’s playing toronto 6 times lmfao,” chimed in Instagram user @shemus.00.

Another user, @shanlee75, added, “Toronto is NOT CANADA – it is one city. #lame.”

The singer will grace the Rogers Centre stage on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 in 2024.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now on taylorswift.com, so run, don’t walk, to her site!

With files from Simran Singh