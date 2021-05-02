Man killed in "targeted" daylight shooting outside Delta mall (VIDEO)

One man has been killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Delta.

The Delta Police Department said officers were called to the Scottsdale Centre mall just before 5 pm on May 1.

Once on scene, police located one man suffering from gun shot wounds in the mall’s parking lot. Despite the efforts of first responders, he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Right now the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” said Inspector Guy Leeson, the head of Investigative Services at Delta Police.

Video from the scene sent to Daily Hive appears to show the suspect moments after the fatal shooting, running through the parking lot to a waiting vehicle.

Police said they are “aware of speculation” that a vehicle involved in the shooting was also involved in another incident in Metro Vancouver, and that the two may be linked.

“This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders,” Leeson said.

“Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police.”

Police are asking any witnesses, as well as those with dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact investigators at 604-946-4411.