Tanev expected to play again for Flames in do-or-die Game 5

The Calgary Flames are on the brink of elimination, but they might get a boost for a second straight game.

Chris Tanev could suit up for a second straight game.

Tanev struggled through 19 minutes of pain to help bolster the blue line for Calgary in Game 4’s 5-3 loss at Rogers Place on Tuesday. He was, some would argue, the best of the seven defenceman the Flames rolled out in the loss.

“He was ready to come in, and I thought he did a great job for us,” Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’re super excited to have him back. He’s such a big part of our team and has been a huge part of our team on and off the ice.

“When you get a guy like that to come in for a big game, that definitely motivates you to be a lot better.”

Tanev was injured in Game 6 of the opening-round series against the Dallas Stars. He missed Game 7, and the first three games of the series with Edmonton.

He returned to play 19:24 — including 2:03 shorthanded — and had one assist and a plus-1 rating. Nursing an apparent upper-body injury, Tanev didn’t register a hit in the game. He was hit seven times by the opposition.

“That’s just the type of guy he is, he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win and he’s an important player for this team,” Calgary forward Milan Lucic said. “I think he is one of those guys, he’s a leader on this team. It’s why he wears a letter on his jersey, and if that’s something that’s going to lift our spirits, it’s something we can rally around.”

Here’s how the Flames could line up in Game 5:

Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk

Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Dillon Dube — Calle Jarnkrok — Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington — Erik Gudbranson

Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom

Calgary could return to the 11 forward, seven defenceman formation they used in Game 4. If they choose to move back towards the more traditional 12 forward, six blueliner setup, expect Brett Ritchie to join the fourth line with Michael Stone coming out of the lineup.

