People are losing it over Taco Bell's new futuristic concept (VIDEOS)

The future of fast food is apparently here, and it’s a contactless drive-thru.

Taco Bell just opened up its Defy concept in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota – a two-storey, four-lane building that features a vertical lift that delivers Taco Bell menu items from the kitchen to drive-thru customers.

The new restaurant also has digital check-in screens for mobile orders so customers can show their unique QR codes, as well as a two-way audio and video technology service for customers to place their orders.

The entire concept is very futuristic and is only available at this one location, but people are already sharing their reactions to the innovative space.

“Dare to Defy,” the official Taco Bell Instagram page says of the concept spot. The brand shared a video tour of the drive-thru, with some some strong opinions coming through in the comments section.

“Taco Bank,” one person commented, while another said “We keep getting closer and closer to dystopian movies.”

Other folks chimed in with “This is how you eliminate jobs 👍🏻” and “The only reason I’d go to Minnesota in my life 😍.”

Over on TikTok, people have already started sharing videos of their visit to Taco Bell Defy, sharing first-time experiences and reactions to the brand new drive-thru.

At this location, customers can use a QR code to pick up orders, but it looks like it didn’t quite work for some people.

Taco Bell Defy has only been open since Tuesday, June 7, but already it’s garnered a ton of buzz about its bank-like building, crazy “food tube,” and what it might mean for the future of fast food.

With files from Karen Doradea.