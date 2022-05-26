Swiss Chalet launches new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken menu across Canada

Swiss Chalet, a super popular Canadian chain known for its rotisserie chicken, has just launched a spicy new menu.

The iconic restaurant has officially started its #hotchickensummer campaign with a brand new, limited-time-only, Nashville Hot-inspired menu.

Some of the new menu items include a Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Tenders. These hot items are made from 100% Canadian chicken and tossed in a delicious Nashville Hot glaze.

Also on this new menu will be hand-breaded crispy chicken available in either in eight and 12-piece wing dinners. These are also tossed in the new Nashville Hot glaze, served up on a slice of white Texas toast, topped with bread and butter pickles, and then served with coleslaw.

“We are extremely excited about celebrating #hotchickensummer, featuring our Nashville Hot lineup, across Canada with our guests,” said Laurie Allison-Jones, VP of Marketing, in a press release.

“We’re serving great quality food that packs a flavourful and delicious punch. #hotchickensummer is all about living your best life, enjoying the summertime and doing what makes you happy.”

“We want guests to live their best life with Swiss Chalet this summer!” Allison-Jones added.

The most unique and intriguing addition to the menu is the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Ice Cream Sandwich.

This blend of spicy and sweet is also a wonderful blend of hot and cold, with chicken coated in a Nashville Hot glaze, served on a toasted bun, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and then drizzled with honey.

If that amount of decadence doesn’t have your mouth watering…

Visit Swiss Chalet soon to try any of these new items soon because they won’t be around forever.

This new Nashville hot chicken lineup will end on August 7.