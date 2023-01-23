After years of lockdowns and restrictions, we think it’s time to treat ourselves and escape for a little while. So why not do it in style at an ultra-fancy gala?

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Surrey Hospitals Foundation is set to host its annual Celebration of Care Gala, and all funds raised from the night will go directly towards supporting children’s mental and physical health services at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

This year’s theme, “A Sweet Escape,” is one never seen before and promises a truly outstanding night full of magic. Intrigued? We decided to take a sneak peek into the exciting theme and show you what to expect on the night.

Upon arrival, attendees will be welcomed into two reception areas: The French Court, where they can pick up the evening’s signature cocktail, and the Royal Garden, where some surprising sweet delights await. Afterwards, guests will enjoy a delicious dinner featuring a range of international cuisine prepared with locally curated ingredients.

For the fun-seekers, the evening will feature thrilling entertainment including live contortionists, walking human art, and even an energetic live auction. There’ll also be an electric performance from the iconic Canadian dance band Dr. Strangelove, with songs that are sure to fire up the dance floor.

More charming features include a scotch lounge for guests to socialize in and a photobooth where you can take a snap to remember your delightful night.

“Our Gala Committee felt that after two years of lockdown and restrictions, it would be fitting that the return of this signature event in Surrey should be themed around ‘A Sweet Escape’,” says Angie Medina, Event Manager at Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “The vision for the event is all about delighting and surprising our guests and raising a record amount of funds for life–saving health care in our community.”

The Celebration of Care Gala is the biggest and most renowned gala in Surrey, attracting hundreds of social, business, and medical luminaries every year. Over the past five galas, Surrey Hospitals Foundation has managed to raise $11 million for life-saving community care.

Tables are available to book now for parties of eight people, so don’t miss out on the chance to help raise vital funds for children’s health and experience a night to remember.

When: Saturday, February 25

Time: 6 pm

Where: Aria Banquet and Convention Centre — 12350 Pattullo Pl, Surrey

Tickets: Available here