A Surrey nurse has been suspended following the theft of N95 masks

A nurse in Surrey has had her registration suspended for three months after an investigation by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives.

According to a notice posted online yesterday, “a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Agreement between BCCNM and Selin Nand of Surrey, to address conduct issues.”

It states that between 2012 and 2019, the registrant, Selin Nand, overreported their annual practice hours to the regulator resulting in a discrepancy of 7,623 hours.

The notice also says that Nan committed the theft of a box of N95 masks from a hospital in February of 2020.

In this voluntary arrangement, Nand has agreed to have their nursing registration suspended for a period of three months and receive a public reprimand.

The college did not reveal details about where Nand was employed.