If you’re a retro game arcade lover and have always wanted your cabinet at home, thanks to a Surrey arcade going bankrupt, you might have your chance at auction.

The available machines are being offered up by Able Auctions, meaning you’ll need the best bid to walk away with a prize.

Some of the standout names include Sonic the Hedgehog, Deal or No Deal, and Wheel of Fortune, but there are also games like air hockey and pool tables on auction.

The auction takes place on Saturday, September 9, with an in-person preview one day prior for checking out the goods.

Able Auctions has even provided a video tour of some available items, writing “Here’s your cheat code to happiness!” in the caption.

“These beauties are looking for a new high-score champ — is it you? 👾”

While some of the arcade machines up for grabs in this Surrey auction aren’t as well known, if you’ve ever been to the arcade, you’ll likely recognize many of them.

There’s even an exciting coffee machine up for grabs.

Most of the available machines are games that offer up prizes, as you would find at a Castle Fun Park-type establishment. Speaking of prizes, those will also be up for auction.

For a complete list of available items and pictures, click here.