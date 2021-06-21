10 super rare whiskey bottles coming to BC Liquor Stores this summer

If the time that’s elapsed between today and this time last year feels like one long monotonous day, you’re not alone. Sometimes, trying something new is the perfect way to break out of a stale routine.

If you’re looking to experience something different or to commemorate a special moment like, say, reconnecting with loved ones after a long hiatus, some of the rarest and most coveted bottles of whiskey in the world are arriving at select BC Liquor Stores.

As part of BC Liquor Stores’ Summer Spirit Release, online draws will be taking place later this month for the chance to buy some highly collectible bottles, including a $3,500 bottle of O.F.C. 1995 Vintage Bourbon Whiskey.

If a bottle of O.F.C. isn’t quite within your budget, don’t worry, there are tons of other new and exciting spirits to discover. From super rare whiskeys to top-brass tequilas, single malt Scotches, and hard-to-find bourbons, the upcoming release leaves much to look forward to.

To keep customers and staff safe, the release has been separated into three components: the online draw (from June 25 to 27) for the extremely limited collectibles, online pre-orders (also from June 25 to June 27) for the limited-quantity items, and the in-store inventory that will available as of July 10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

This 25-year-old bourbon might just be older than you. It’s also one of the most limited vintages in the release, with only 1,500 bottles available worldwide. Expect aromas of cherry on the nose followed by wafts of caramel and slightly smoked oak. Flavour-wise, it’s all dark chocolate, tobacco leaves, and dates, followed by a lingering finish of leather, black pepper, and cinnamon.

*Part of the collectibles online draw from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

Ah, this rare whiskey is a collector’s dream. Double Eagle Very Rare looks just as good as it tastes, with its handcrafted crystal decanter adorned with two beautifully sculpted eagles. This extra mature, 20-year-old bourbon lives up to its name and delivers hints of vanilla, toasted oak, and caramel — all culminating in an oaky finish. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

*Part of the collectibles online draw from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

The Van Winkle 12-Year-Old Special Reserve is from the fabled and incredibly hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle line — also known as “Pappy.” It’s an outrageously smooth and decadent bourbon, with aromas of dried mango, cocoa, fruit, and spiced peach complemented by flavours of honey, oak, and tobacco.

*Part of the limited quantity products for online pre-order from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

One of the most revered and rare whiskeys on the market, Blanton’s Gold Edition is a favourite among bourbon aficionados. Here, you’ll find spicy rye and tobacco undertones, followed by caramel, honey, dark fruit, and citrus notes alongside a very long oak and vanilla finish.

*Part of the limited quantity products for online pre-order from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

Clocking in at an impressive 65.55% ABV, the uncut and unfiltered Stagg Jr. is an absolute beast of a bourbon. Rich, sweet, chocolatey, and brown sugar flavours mingle in perfect balance with the bold rye spiciness. The boundless finish, on the other hand, lingers with hints of cherries, cloves, and a general smokiness.

*Part of the limited quantity products for online pre-order from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

This exclusive cask bottling for BC Liquor was filled in February of 2013 and warehoused at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. It’s teeming with aromas of caramel and candied citrus with a hint of herby cloves. The palate has a bourbon sweetness enhanced with toasty vanilla oak flavours, dark chocolate, and a spicy mocha finish.

*Part of the limited quantity products for online pre-order from June 25 to 27. One bottle limit.

The complex and layered flavour profile of this rare whiskey has been described as sweet — like a pecan pie or butterscotch — with hints of chili spice and deep earthy notes.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10.

This banana-infused bourbon whiskey has a kick of oak, a whirl of sweetness, and some straight-from-the-jungle Banana-awesomeness to boot.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10.

Aged in ex-bourbon and new charred oak casks, Glenmorangie X was crafted in partnership with mixologists to create a whisky that’s sweeter and richer. It’s a vehicle of infinite flavour combinations and pairings, with a name that lends itself to endless mashups. All to say, it’s a spirit that was made for mixing.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10. One bottle limit.

A delicious blend of honey, baked lemon, vanilla, brioche, and spring tree blossom aromas paired with butterscotch, caramel, toffee, chocolate, red berry fruit, and plum on the palate.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10.

This Canadian-made whisky leads with scents of earthy sweetness, grassiness, and toasted bread followed by a rich palate of clove, fudge, caramel, and hot spice.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10.

We’ve never met a tequila we didn’t like, and Kah Blanco Tequila is no exception. Silky and delicate, sweet at first, and quickly followed by a peppery spice.

*Part of the release day products available in stores starting July 10.

