Wa-hoo! Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next year

Super Mario fans, rejoice! You could have a chance at adventuring through the whimsical world of Nintendo next year.

Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, the theme park and gaming company announced on Thursday.

This will be its debut in North America, after rave reviews from the opening of the first version at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

“The US debut of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe,” said Nintendo in a statement.

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

According to the Los Angeles Times, construction on the theme park began in 2019. There are no specifics on the rides and attractions, but we can look to its counterpart in Japan for clues.

The featured ride at Super Nintendo World Japan is a real-life version of Mario Kart and Yoshi’s Adventures. The highly interactive theme park equips visitors with magnetic magnetic wristbands allowing them to interact with various levels of the park.

Similar interactive devices are used with the magical wands at Universal Studios’ The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the lightsabers at Disney Parks’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. These wristbands are said to keep the score of the player as they play different games at the park.

Universal Studios Hollywood is already gearing up for the opening. It’s set to sell Super Nintendo World merch at the Feature Presentation store when it opens.