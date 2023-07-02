NewsWeather

Summer has arrived: Vancouver in for hot and long sunny days this week

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 2 2023, 6:10 pm
Summer has arrived: Vancouver in for hot and long sunny days this week
Chris J Bradshaw/Shutterstock

Summer has finally arrived and it’s bringing the heat this week. 

Vancouver is in for a hot week ahead as temperatures are expected to feel as hot as 30°C for most of the week, accord to The Weather Network.

 On the stat Monday, temperatures are expected to feel like 27˚C before rising to 30˚C on Tuesday and reaching a blazing 33˚C on Wednesday. Vancouver could see 16 hours of sun on Monday and 15 hours on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will hover around 15˚C for most of the week. 

The Weather Network

Looking at the 14-day trend, after the hot week ahead in Vancouver, temperatures will dip slightly into the low 20s next week, The Weather Network predicts. 

The Weather Network

This weeks long periods of sunshine could be bad news for what has already been a hectic wildfire season in BC.

 

With files from Amir Ali and Nikitha Martins

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.