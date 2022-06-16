This Vancouver winery is hosting summer picnics all summer long

If you’re looking for a picturesque and relaxing Sunday afternoon experience this summer, how does a charcuterie picnic in the shade of a luscious grapevine tunnel at a winery sound?

And don’t worry, you don’t have to drive all the way to the Okanagan to enjoy this experience. Simply take a short trip across the bridge towards Richmond and arrive at Lulu Island Winery where you’ll escape the hustle and bustle of the city as you explore 15 acres of grape vines. This Vancouver winery showcases a production facility and a wine shop, plus it hosts weddings and other events such as the annual Summer Picnic Series.

Lulu Island Winery’s Summer Picnic Series is available every Sunday in July, August, and September. Each afternoon will feature a different local budding musician for your listening pleasure — and your ticket includes a 6 oz glass of wine and an individual charcuterie box.

Oh, and since this vineyard is both kid- and pet-friendly, you can take the entire family — set up your picnic blanket, kick back, sip some vino, and relax while your little ones run around.

Celebrating a special occasion, or just want a taste of luxury? This year, the Summer Picnic Series features an upgrade option complete with a beautifully decorated table with seating for four or six people. Make sure to book well in advance since limited tables are available each weekend.

Visitors are welcome to Lulu Island Winery any day of the week, so if you can’t make the Summer Picnic Series, we recommend popping out for a tasting or a tour of the winery.

Lulu Island Winery was the first-ever planted vineyard in Richmond back in the early ’00s. Featuring a wide portfolio of vinos — from their first-ever Blueberry wine that started the whole winery to reds, whites, and dessert wines — there are many delicious options for the discerning wine lover.

Check out Lulu Island Winery’s website for more information. Tickets start at $49 per person which includes entry, a charcuterie box, and a glass of wine (non-alcoholic options are also available). Spots are limited, so get your tickets before they’re gone and if you’re in the first 100 purchases, you can use the code DH5 to get $5 off.

We’re all aware that living in Vancouver means there’s often a risk of rain, even in the summer, so please dress accordingly for this outdoor event.

Where: 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Hours: Daily from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Phone: 604-232-9839

