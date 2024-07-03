We might know it as one of the best winter playgrounds in BC — but don’t underestimate summertime in Whistler.

There’s truly something in the air this time of year. The snow melts, the hills come alive with vibrant wildflowers, and the sun shines high in the sky, inviting you to explore the area’s natural beauty and outdoor activities.

And this year, you can experience the season like never before with Whistler Blackcomb’s Summer Alpine Experience.

When you purchase the Summer Alpine Experience Pass, you get unlimited season-long access to Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, an abundance of hiking trails, jaw-dropping sightseeing opportunities, scenic gondola and lift rides, and more. You’ll also get discounts on other Whistler Blackcomb experiences, like mountain top dining and guided bear tours.

Here’s a closer look at everything the Summer Alpine Experience has to offer.

Peak 2 Peak Gondola

Spanning between Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola ride will act as the gateway to your alpine sightseeing adventure — the views here truly need to be seen to be believed.

The gondola — which is one of the world’s highest and longest of its kind — takes you above towering mountain peaks, coastal rainforests, blue lakes, and ancient glaciers.

This summer, you can even hop in one of the two special gondolas decorated by artists from the Squamish Nation and Lil’wat Nation. The cabins have been transformed into one-of-a-kind artworks that celebrate Indigenous cultures, creating an inclusive message for all mountain visitors.

Cloudraker Skybridge and Raven’s Eye

The Cloudraker Skybridge is a thrilling, high-alpine walking bridge that spans 130 metres from Whistler Peak to the West Ridge, crossing high above the famous Whistler Bowl. The gently swaying structure is sure to get your heart racing as you take in the spectacular sights all ’round.

From the bridge, you can access the Raven’s Eye viewing platform, where you’ll get 360-degree views of the surrounding area from Whistler’s Peak.

It’s all accessible via the Peak Express chairlift, which is included in a Summer Alpine Experience season pass or day ticket.

Alpine-inspired culinary delights

Along with your sightseeing experience, you’ll come across a variety of dining options in an unparalleled setting.

Refuel for your day at Christine’s, a full-service, fine dining experience located at the top of the Blackcomb gondola in Rendezvous Lodge. Enjoy classic dishes prepared with the finest ingredients while you soak up the sun on a spacious patio admiring the panoramic views.

For light snacks or to cool off with a refreshing beverage, be sure to hop off the gondola at the top of Whistler Mountain, head into the Roundhouse Lodge and check out one of the area’s best-kept secrets, the iconic Umbrella Bar.

Mountain Top Summer Feast

If you’re after a truly one-of-a-kind mountain-top dining experience, check out the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening this summer, the restaurant will host a nightly Mountain Top Summer Feast.

Enjoy innovative main dishes, fresh salads, and delicious desserts in another incredible setting at an elevation of 1,800 metres. There’s also live music to entertain you while you enjoy your meal and savour the views. Summer Alpine Experience Pass Holders also get 20% off tickets to this experience. As well, tots are free and children under six are free with an adult.

Hiking and sightseeing

On top of stunning views and delicious dining, the chairlift and gondolas provide access to several recreation trails. In fact, there are more than 50 km of trails to access for hiking and trail running in the height of summer — you’ll be spoiled for choice.

These trails wind through a volcanic landscape and are surrounded by awe-inspiring vistas, glaciers, alpine lakes, and colourful flower-filled slopes. (Pro tip: Be sure to snap some photographs!)

If you prefer to see some wildlife, passholders can head out on a guided bear-viewing tour at a discounted rate. These tours take you through a maze of ski area roads where you can see Whistler’s famous black bears and cubs in their natural habitat.

You can even go on short walks to bear-feeding sites and bear family daybeds, and wander through old-growth forests where bears have hibernated through many winters. Meanwhile, the expert guides will share their knowledge of the bears’ biology and local flora and fauna, making for an incredible outdoor learning experience.

Ready for an unforgettable summer adventure? Head over to the Whistler Blackcomb website to purchase a Summer Alpine Experience Pass or a day ticket, or to plan your visit.