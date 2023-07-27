Bizarre contest asked folks to change their name to Subway to get free sandwiches for life

Are you a Subway superfan who’d be willing to do almost anything — including changing your own first name to “Subway” — in order to win a lifetime of free subs?

It might sound like the wildest thing you’ve heard all day, but it’s the premise of a real Subway contest taking place in the US.

In a release, the company says it’s on a nationwide search for its biggest fan who will win free Subway for life if they legally change their name to that of the sandwich chain.

The contest runs from August 1 to 4 and superfans who are up to the task need to visit SubwayNameChange.com. Once the contest opens, there will be a couple of steps to enter. You’ll have to complete an official entry form, providing your full name, email address, and date of birth.

You then need to agree that “If selected, I hereby commit to changing my first name to ‘Subway,'” and then you’ll be eligible to submit your entry form.

If you’re chosen as the winner, you’ll receive a cheque or prepaid card for US$750 to reimburse you for the cost of legally changing your name to Subway.

You’ll have four months to provide Subway with “satisfactory proof” of the name change before you get your winnings.

If you successfully fulfill all the requirements, Subway will hand over the grand prize which is $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards that “may be used to buy Subway food for the rest of the winner’s life fulfilled at one time,” according to the contest’s fine print.

Subway says its hardcore fans are willing to go the distance to show their love for the brand, especially when there are free sandwiches on the line.

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” notes the company in a release.

The contest is open to US residents only, so if you’re a Canadian Subway fan, you’ll have to stick with your first name and find another way to get your hands on a lifetime’s worth of subs.

Daily Hive has reached out to Subway for further comment.