Canadian university lecturer off the job after telling students he’s stronger than women

Megan Devlin
Nov 29 2023, 8:08 pm
A computer science instructor at Simon Fraser University who emailed students with his personal views has been replaced with a temporary substitute while the school investigates.

An SFU spokesperson said the university was made aware of the email sent to students in computer science courses.

The note “contained personal views that do not represent the views of the university.”

The spokesperson didn’t say much about what was in the email, but a screenshot shared on the university’s Reddit page indicates it contained sexist and anti-trans sentiments.

“FACT: I am stronger than any woman I have ever met in my entire life (except for one scary woman on steroids),” Steven Pearce wrote in the missive to students in CMPT 320.

He also touched on trans individuals in sports, accusing students of having a “hateful clique” and saying they’ll be “like a little elementary child” if they complain to administration about him.

Daily Hive has reached out to Pearce for comment.

SFU added there are supports available for students who received the email and that the school is committed to creating a supportive, inclusive, and respectful learning environment.

