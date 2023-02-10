Rogue street signs appear in Canadian neighbourhood warning of falling poop

Read the sign and watch your head! Some rogue postings have been spotted in a Toronto neighbourhood, warning walkers of the dreaded falling poop.

Shared with blogTO by a reader, warnings can be seen in the Christie Pits area, helpfully guiding residents’ eyes to the dangerous skies above.

“Warning, you are entering a poop zone,” reads the makeshift sign, complete with pictures of the culprits — a flock of birds.

Perched on the power lines running high above the residential area, hundreds of these feathered friends are known to occasionally pop a squat — oftentimes landing on unsuspecting people below.

Whether it be from the back end (cloaca!) of pigeons, swallows, plovers or blackbirds, not even parked cars are safe from the grey, berry-filled, or sometimes-chunky excrement plummeting from the sky.

The aerial droppings must be a common enough phenomenon to warrant these stern reminders, which were gifted to the neighbourhood courtesy of the Toronto Sign Reimagination Unit.

The Toronto Sign Reimagination Unit is a guerrilla art project from the mind of Jode Roberts, a self-described “perpetual schemer” that has brought the city similarly official-looking bird-related signage like a plaque commemorating a wild turkey.

It seems more and more art project signs are creeping up across the city, including one that recently popped up in Liberty Village, joking about the construction of a second CN Tower.

Take it as a warning and carry an umbrella or prepare for some extra natural conditioner on your pretty strands, Toronto.