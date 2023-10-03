How to stream Blue Jays playoff games in Canada

The Toronto Blue Jays hit the ground running for their opening postseason series of the year this week.

Facing off against the Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three series, the Jays are looking to win their first postseason round since their 2016 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

But due to the nature of the MLB’s playoff structure, all of the games in the series will be taking place at Minneapolis’ Target Field, with the first pitch set for each contest at 1:38 pm PT/4:38 pm ET, starting on Tuesday, October 3.

That’s not exactly ideal for people in a 9-to-5 work environment across Canada, but with the MLB playing four playoff games on Tuesday and Wednesday (and possibly Thursday), Toronto and Minnesota are stuck with the afternoon start time for all of their games.

How to stream Blue Jays playoff games

Like in years past, Sportsnet will be carrying the entirety of the MLB postseason, including its own broadcast for any games involving the Jays, with Buck Martinez, Dan Shulman, and Hazel Mae on the call.

But if you’re stuck at work or otherwise without access to cable, the games will be streamed online via Sportsnet+, which costs $19.99 per month (or $179.99 annually) for its standard package. The games are also accessible via Sportsnet+ if you have the channel as part of your cable package and can log in through your provider, with the app being accessible either at watch.sportsnet.ca or via most mobile smartphones and other devices capable of streaming.

Games can also be watched online or on other devices via direct cable subscription apps, such as Bell Fibe or Rogers and Shaw’s Ignite TV options.

A note: All Jays games are blacked out on MLB.TV in Canada.