Looking for your Himalayan Monal? Stray rare bird found in Surrey

A stray bird, usually found in places like the Himalayas, India or Nepal, was found in Surrey.

The lost Himalayan Monal was found in the Newton area near 141 Street and 76 Avenue.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre shared a photo of the rare male bird on Facebook Monday in hopes of reuniting the animal with its owners.



According to Nature in Focus, this gorgeous bird decked out in the colours of the rainbow is part of a decreasing population because of hunting and habitat loss.

The Himalayan Monal can measure about two feet tall and weigh about three-five pounds.

This colourful bird is even the national bird of Nepal.