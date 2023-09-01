Finding Foxy: Search underway for stolen, well-known Metro Vancouver Pomeranian

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for a suspect they believe dognapped a Pomeranian, and they’ve shared pictures of both the stolen pup and the perp in hopes of returning the pet to its owner.

Foxy, the stolen Pomeranian in question, is 10 years old, beige, weighs approximately four pounds, is missing many teeth and is apparently well-known “and loved within her community.”

The dognapping occurred on August 23 in the 800 block of Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam at approximately 7 pm.

Coquitlam RCMP said the dog was out with her owner when an unknown suspect grabbed her.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a medium build, and short, brown curly hair. He was wearing a black collar shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Police are asking members of the public to call Coquitlam RCMP if they have any information about the whereabouts of Foxy.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like nothing more than to return Foxy to her family,” it said in a release.

Foxy’s owner also has a message about her stolen Pomeranian: “Foxy was born in my house, she has been with me forever.”

RCMP adds that victim services have been engaged.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating Foxy, a Pomeranian dog, who was stolen from her owner. Full details: https://t.co/IcNDbApXEp pic.twitter.com/uaeCna0aqB — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) September 1, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-945-1550, quoting file number 2023-22690.