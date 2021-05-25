Here are your stock picks for the week: May 24, 2021

Partnership content presented by Market Buzz

With crypto chaos, tech sell-offs, and inflation scares, it’s been a tense time for investors. So what’s next for the wild world of Wall Street?

Although we can never be sure what exactly the markets will do, this week we can be certain of a few things, including earnings reports from Nvidia (NVDA) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). Coindesk’s crypto Consensus conference is also on this week—with big names like Cathie Wood and Gary Vee taking to the (virtual) mic.

If you’re looking to add some stocks to your portfolio this week, here are five top picks—from commodities, to telecom, to the world’s biggest search engine.

Boeing

With the world slowly starting to open up again, airlines are a logical stock choice at the moment. Boeing (BA) has announced it is boosting production of its 737 MAX aircraft.

Reports that the multinational aircraft manufacturer is ahead of its production targets, with it aiming to produce 42 jets per month by next Fall, it’s no wonder the stock is recently up by 3.2%.

Alphabet

With a $1 trillion market cap, Google’s parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), is one of the biggest companies in the world. And with its autonomous driving company, Waymo, on its way to reportedly raising $4 billion from outside investors, it makes sense that many analysts are bullish on the stock right now.

Analysts predict that the tech giant will see earnings per share skyrocket 64% in 2021, and the company also impressively reported its biggest climb in sales in eight quarters, jumping from 23% to 34% in its latest quarter.

AT&T

AT&T is turning heads this week for its recent announcement of its deal with Discovery, which will essentially revert the organization back into a telecom company, simplifying its unsuccessful attempts at entering the streaming world.

Although this means shareholders of AT&T (T) will have dividends slashed by 40% to 50%, it will free up approximately $20 billion in cash flow for investors to invest in 5G and fiber broadband.

Snowflake

Cloud computing-based data warehousing company Snowflake (SNOW) went public last September at $120 per share and has since soared as high as $429, attracting the likes of Warren Buffett.

With the recent tech sell-off, though, shares declined to $233 at the close on Friday. That said, many investors are taking the opportunity to buy stocks of the California-based company on the dip, especially ahead of its earnings reveal this week.

Barrick Gold

With the inflation scaries officially upon us, many investors are turning to investing in commodities as a low-risk investment. So it makes sense that Barrick Gold (GOLD) has soared 28% in price since February 2021.

The company is one of Canada’s top gold mining companies and best of all, has a dividend yield of 1.45%. While inflation is still a concern amongst investors, investing in gold is a wise choice right now, at least until the Fed can come back with more news about rates.

