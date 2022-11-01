Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash is no longer in charge in Brooklyn.

According to the team’s PR staff, the Nets head coach Nash has agreed to part ways with the organization after the team started the year 2-5.

“It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for,” Nash said in a statement posted on his personal social media.

Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as acting head coach for tonight’s game versus Chicago, though the team is reportedly interested in Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash was 94-67 in his coaching career, after taking the Nets job in 2020.

However, the Nets dealt with a series of off-court issues: a trade request from Kevin Durant that included reports of the star suggesting he wanted Nash fired, Ben Simmons missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season after a high profile saga with his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers, and the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving: first with his unavailability to play much of Brooklyn’s games last seasons due to his lack of COVID-19 vaccination, but more recently his sharing of an anti-Semitic film on social media that was called out by Nets owner Joe Tsai earlier this week.

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

The Victoria, BC product played 18 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers during his Hall of Fame NBA career.

During his playing career, Nash averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 1,217 regular-season games. He was selected to play in eight All-Star games, and won two MVP awards.

Brooklyn GM Sean Marks will be speaking to media at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT at the Barclays Center to discuss the move.

Steve Nash’s full statement is below:

Thank you, Brooklyn

A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.

It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash’s will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.