Starbucks and Tim Hortons have announced that they’ll be offering free drinks to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Thursday.

On November 11, Starbucks locations across Canada will offer a free tall hot-brewed coffee to veterans, anyone who is currently serving as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces or a military spouse.

Tim Hortons stated that on November 11, any veteran or Canadian Armed Forces members “in uniform or showing appropriate identification” will be eligible to receive a hot beverage of their choice in any size.

“It’s important to all of us at Tim Hortons to pause every Remembrance Day to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served Canada in times of war and peace,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.



“We’re looking forward to welcoming veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members today to say thank you and offer our gesture of appreciation for their invaluable service.”

This includes tea, coffee, hot chocolate, French Vanillas, Lattes, Americanos, or Cappuccinos.