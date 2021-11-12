Starbucks and Taylor Swift team up to celebrate red cup season

Starbucks has a special surprise for Taylor Swift fans this red cup season, in honour of the star’s album release, Red (Taylor’s Version).

On November 12, Swifties and Starbucks fans will be able to order Taylor’s favourite Starbucks beverage, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.

Customers can place the order with a barista in-store or in the drive-thru by asking for a “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.”

When in-store, you may hear Taylor’s new album, and many of her other hits, while sipping on your favourite drink.

If you want your friends and family to join in on the Taylor fun, you can send them an exclusive Taylor-inspired Starbucks e-gift too.

Head to your local Starbucks and join in the celebration.