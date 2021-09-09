Staples teams up with the Raptors to award one school $15K worth of tech

The back-to-school season is a time of inspiration and creativity — a season for fueling new possibilities and adventures. But after a year and a half of virtual learning, the big question on everyone’s mind right now is: what will this new school year look like?

To usher in the school year and bring excitement about what’s ahead, Staples Canada has announced it’s the official Working and Learning Company of the Toronto Raptors. What this means is Staples will have a presence at Raptors home games and host an ongoing Spotlight Speaker Series featuring Raptors’ team management and players, ultimately sharing that competitive edge with students, entrepreneurs, and parents alike.

The first order of business: put back-to-school excitement on high — and turn up the competition. The Staples x Raptors Back-to-School Team Spirit Contest is open now, putting thousands of dollars worth of tech up for grabs for the school team that can best show their team spirit.

The team that clinches the grand prize wins a virtual appearance from Raptor Chris Boucher and $15,000 in Staples technology for their school. Meanwhile, three runner-up schools will each get $1,000 Staples gift cards and some Raptors merchandise.

From mascots to high-energy sports games, stadiums full of cheering students, and giving back to the local community, every school has its own unique spirit — and it’s time to show it off. Think you’ve got what it takes? Simply fill out the contest form and tell the judging panel about your school spirit in 250 characters — and make sure you’ve got the pictures or videos to prove it.

Recently, an exciting Spotlight Virtual Event with Raptors centre Chris Boucher took place, featuring a Q&A session with the basketball pro. Boucher discussed the art of approaching your studies with the teamwork, dedication, and enthusiasm you would a basketball game, plus his personal approach to preparing for a basketball season.

Offering advice for kids going back to school, he said,” Understand that it’s worth it. Going to school and getting a diploma; it’s always going to be able to help you, especially when you do sports, and you feel like, ‘Okay, I’m going to make it to the league or I’m going to make it to the pros,’ you just never know. There [are] a lot of injuries. There’s a lot of stuff that could happen. That’s when the diploma really helps because that’s the one paper that is always going to be able to help you.”

Boucher added, “That’s what I really understood when I went to college. I knew that going to school was going to be helpful no matter what, and it helped me grow up a little bit in life.”

Don’t worry if you missed his Spotlight Virtual Event; you can watch it here [link needed].

In preparation for this especially important school year, Staples Canada stores across the country have been shaped to meet the changing needs of students and parents. To help with remote learning, there’s an expanded technology section, as well as a new aisle dedicated to safety and sanitization.

Staples Canada also launched its New School HQ portal — an online source that has everything you need for heading back to school, including top brands, the latest tech, and affordable studying essentials.

To enter the Staples x Raptors Back-to-School Team Spirit Contest for the chance to win one of many prizes, go to staples.ca/raptors. Act fast — the contest closes on September 26, 2021.