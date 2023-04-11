Canada’s destination for working and learning essentials has just announced a huge partnership with one of the nation’s big telecoms, and it means not only new opportunities for customers, but also hundreds of new job openings.

Whether you’re looking to kickstart your career in sales, boost your skillset, or pick up a part-time job with a competitive wage, Staples Canada may just have the perfect position for you at one of its all-new in-store Bell kiosks, which are already in the process of rolling out this spring.

The company is now looking to hire more than 800 new full- and part-time employees to support the new partnership. The new retail features will serve customers who are interested or want to purchase residential and/or small-to-medium-sized business internet, mobility, home phone, and TV services.

If you want a meaningful, technical, and fulfilling job in a constantly evolving, cutting-edge market, this is a great opportunity for you. Staples is seeking people with an interest in the latest wireless tech, who ideally have some sales experience (and thus enjoy a little friendly competition), and who are driven to help customers find solutions to stay connected with Bell.

There’s also the major perk of Staples’ competitive base wages, as well as a commission structure that can mean substantial additional earnings — which will come easy when you love what you do.

You’ll also get access to health and dental benefits — available for both full- and part-time positions — along with RRSP contributions, associate discounts on Staples and Bell products, performance bonuses, extensive training, on-site support, and access to resources to help you excel further, like Staples’ dedicated learning and development programs.

If you want to be a part of this exciting new Staples x Bell partnership, you can learn more on the Staples career page and apply online now.