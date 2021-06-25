Canadiens to face Lightning in Stanley Cup Final (SCHEDULE)

After a tight 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning are returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in as many seasons.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens booked their place into the dance with a 3-2 overtime victory over Vegas on Thursday evening, off of a goal by Arturri Lehkonen under two minutes into overtime.

It should be a heck of a Stanley Cup Final series, with Montreal the proverbial underdog story, and Tampa Bay looking to extend their dynastic reign.

It is the fourth career playoff meeting between the two (typically Eastern Conference) franchises, with Tampa Bay winning 4-2 in 2014-15 and 4-0 in 2003-04, but Montreal sweeping Tampa in the 2013-14 season.

This year’s Final gets underway with games on Monday and Wednesday evening at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena, before returning to the Bell Centre next Friday for what’s sure to be a raucous crowd.

The full schedule is below:

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Game 1: Monday, June 28. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 pm/5 pm PT

Game 2: Wednesday, June 30. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 3: Friday, July 2. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 4: Monday, July 5. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 5: Wednesday, July 7. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 6: Friday, July 9. Tampa Bay at Montrea, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Game 7: Sunday, July 11, Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Stanley Cup Final TV/streaming info

All seven games will be carried on Sportsnet and CBC, with games 4-7 also being carried on OMNI Television.

The games can also be streamed on Sportsnet Now, CBC.ca, CBC Gem app, or OMNItv.ca

Road to the Stanley Cup Final

Montreal Canadiens

First round: Montreal defeats Toronto 4-3

Second round: Montreal defeats Winnipeg 4-0

Third round: Montreal defeats Vegas 4-2

Leading scorer: Tyler Toffoli. 17 GP, 5 G, 9 A

Tampa Bay Lightning

First round: Tampa Bay defeats Florida 4-2

Second round: Tampa Bay defeats Carolina 4-1

Third round: Tampa Bay defeats NY Islanders 4-3

Leading scorer: Brayden Point. 18 GP, 14 G, 6 A