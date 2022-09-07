NewsCrime

Stabbing suspect possibly spotted driving stolen car in Saskatchewan

Megan Devlin
|
Sep 7 2022, 9:26 pm
Stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson (RCMP)

Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public about an individual armed with a knife spotted driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued the alert about the armed and dangerous suspect at approximately 3 pm local time. The person was spotted in Wakaw, a town about an hour’s drive from the First Nation where the weekend stabbing rampage left 11 people dead.

Although Mounties didn’t mention stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson by name, the force did say the sighting may be related to the dangerous person alert they issued the day the violence broke out.

Police told residents in the Wakaw area to shelter-in-place and not to allow others into their home. They’re also discouraged from picking up hitchhikers.

The dangerous individual was seen travelling in a white Chevrolet Avalance with licence plate 953 LPL — reported stolen out of Wakaw at 2 pm local time.

The car was last seen on Wakaw Cemetery Road.

