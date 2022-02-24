NewsCrime

Healthcare worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital

Feb 24 2022, 1:07 am
Can Pac Swire/Flickr

A healthcare worker was stabbed in the leg while escorting a patient to their room early Tuesday morning at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, police say.

At this point, we don’t know how badly the victim was injured.

Vancouver police did put out a tweet about the incident, but few details are available.

“The 35-year-old patient had been admitted to hospital. While being escorted to his room, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg,” the Vancouver Police Department shared online.

The VPD says it will be recommending charges be laid against the suspect.

