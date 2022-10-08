Springer injured after nasty collision with Blue Jays teammate Bichette

Disaster struck for the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the eighth inning, in more ways than one.

Just four outs away from winning Game 2 with a 9-6 lead over the Seattle Mariners, one swing of the bat changed everything at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette and centre fielder George Springer each dove for a ball hit by Seattle’s J.P. Crawford, which fell in between them for a bases-loaded double. The Mariners scored three runs on the play to tie the game 9-9.

Making matters worse was that the two Blue Jays players collided, with Bichette’s arm making contact with Springer’s head.

Both players appeared to be hurt on the play, although Bichette stayed in the game. Springer, however, had to exit the game with an injury. He was carted off the field.

A raucous Rogers Centre crowd was completely silenced, stunned by the score and concerned for the players.

Here’s a look at the play:

The Mariners tie it after a scary collision between Springer and Bichette. pic.twitter.com/tByWxOcoPA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2022

Springer wasn’t the only Blue Jays outfielder to leave the game after an apparent injury, as left fielder Whit Merrifield exited not long after he was hit in the head by a pitch.

Toronto appeared to be in command of this game, up 8-1 after five innings. The Blue Jays need to win Game 2 to keep their season alive. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Sunday in Toronto.

George Springer being carted off tells the Rogers Centre "CMON LET'S GO!" #NextLevel #Postseason pic.twitter.com/xrTP8GP4WV — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 8, 2022