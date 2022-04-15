Micro minis to dopamine dressing: Our fave spring 2022 fashion trends

They say that April showers bring May flowers but we have our sight on something else this spring; the newest spring fashion trends.

While certain trends ebb and flow through the year (florals for spring? Groundbreaking), other 2022 spring trends are a callback from the early aughts of 2000’s.

Below are some of our fave trends this spring, plus some of our shopping picks.

Dopamine Dressing

According to Pinterest Business, dopamine dressing is back in a big way. With some sense of normalcy returning to the world, designers and fashionistas are flocking to showcase vibrant outfits. It-colours of the moment include Kelly green and hot pink, two electric hues that are sure to collect compliments at your next outing. We’re loving this midi dress ($185) from NYC designer Wray for a pop of green and this chic mock-neck romper ($120) in bold pink from Smash + Tess.

Y (202)2 K

While Gen Z may have been born after 2000, it doesn’t mean they don’t love Y2K fashion. Stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed donning butterfly motifs, charm bracelets and pigtails reminiscent of decades past. Currently on repeat for us are this luxe sleeveless bodysuit ($53) from Parade that features a double-layered mesh with an allover butterfly print and fresh water pearl charm bracelets, our fave being this cowboy boot and mushroom version ($25) from Shayelily Jewelry.

Micro-Minis

It seems impossible to avoid, the mini skirt is back in a big way. Not only are the skirts shorter than previous season, but they sit lower on the waist to create a barely-there look. From the Miu Miu mini being on the cover of countless fashion magazines to Aritzia releasing a micro version of their Olive skirt ($88), it seems that a leggy exposed thighs is a sure bet this spring.

Cut It Out

Not for the faint of heart or anyone worried about odd tan lines, cut outs are back in. Whether it’s to show-off a bit of skin or just to add a fashion oompf to any silhouette, cut outs create eye-catching details, just be sure to keep the booby tape nearby! We’ve been lusting after the crew cutout tension blouse ($495) from Canadian designer, Sid Neigum, the same piece featured on the finale of HBO’s Insecure.

Tiny Telfie

Telfar is known for repeated sold-out releases with their small shopping bag being a fave among celebrities and influencers alike. While they may not be laptop friendly, they sure are cute and a great way to carry your lip balm and other small essentials. The must-have bag for attainable luxury lovers, the small Telfar ($205) features vegan leather and is available in every colour under the sun.

New Heights

Give any ensemble a boost, literally, with a pair of platform anything. Easy to pair with dresses and with casual denim, platforms, well, elevate your look while providing more stability than its flirty sister, the stiletto. For an every day choice, the Converse Run Star Hike Sneakers ($120) are an updated version of their classic high top, while Maguire’s Penny Loafer ($230) is sure to collect compliments at your next get-together.