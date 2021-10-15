Doom Mountain and 49 other spooky (but real) places in BC

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

Excerpted from Everything British Columbia: The Ultimate Book of Lists, written by Vancouver journalists Bethany Lindsay and Andrew Weichel.

If you’ve taken a trip up the Sunshine Coast, you might be familiar with Desolation Sound — but what about Murderers Bay or Rapids of the Drowned?

To celebrate the Halloween season, here’s a list of 50 ghoulish — and 100 percent real — place names from across British Columbia.

50 stops on a very bleak tour of BC: