Doom Mountain and 49 other spooky (but real) places in BC
Oct 15 2021, 9:00 am
Excerpted from Everything British Columbia: The Ultimate Book of Lists, written by Vancouver journalists Bethany Lindsay and Andrew Weichel.
If you’ve taken a trip up the Sunshine Coast, you might be familiar with Desolation Sound — but what about Murderers Bay or Rapids of the Drowned?
To celebrate the Halloween season, here’s a list of 50 ghoulish — and 100 percent real — place names from across British Columbia.
50 stops on a very bleak tour of BC:
- Abyss Glacier
- Affliction Creek
- All Alone Stone
- Anger Anchorage
- Assault Glacier
- Assimilation Lake
- Badman Point
- Beware Passage
- Bleak Bay
- Blessing’s Grave
- Burial Cove
- Calamity Bay
- Casualty Creek
- Crying Girl Prairie
- Damnation Creek
- Deadman Falls
- Deception Gulch
- Defeat Point
- Delusion Bay
- Desolation Sound
- Despair Pass
- Devastation Island
- Disappointment Lake
- Disintegration Ridge
- Dismal Glacier
- Doom Mountain
- Fatigue Pass
- Graveyard Lake
- Hardship Mountain
- Isolation Glacier
- Lonesome Creek
- Menace Rock
- Misery Summit
- Murderers Bar
- Outcast Hill
- Parasite Creek
- Pathetic Glacier
- Poison Hill
- Purgatory Ridge
- Quarantine Cove
- Rage Reefs
- Rapids of the Drowned
- Slaughter Bay
- Slum Lake
- Sob Creek
- Sorrow Islands
- Starvation Peak
- Toil Mountain
- Tombstone Mountain
- Worthless Creek
