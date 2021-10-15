Curated

Doom Mountain and 49 other spooky (but real) places in BC

Excerpted from Everything British Columbia: The Ultimate Book of Lists, written by Vancouver journalists Bethany Lindsay and Andrew Weichel. 

If you’ve taken a trip up the Sunshine Coast, you might be familiar with Desolation Sound — but what about Murderers Bay or Rapids of the Drowned?  

To celebrate the Halloween season, here’s a list of 50 ghoulish — and 100 percent real — place names from across British Columbia.  

50 stops on a very bleak tour of BC:

  1. Abyss Glacier
  2. Affliction Creek
  3. All Alone Stone      
  4. Anger Anchorage
  5. Assault Glacier
  6. Assimilation Lake
  7. Badman Point
  8. Beware Passage
  9. Bleak Bay
  10. Blessing’s Grave
  11. Burial Cove
  12. Calamity Bay
  13. Casualty Creek
  14. Crying Girl Prairie
  15. Damnation Creek
  16. Deadman Falls
  17. Deception Gulch
  18. Defeat Point
  19. Delusion Bay
  20. Desolation Sound
  21. Despair Pass
  22. Devastation Island
  23. Disappointment Lake
  24. Disintegration Ridge
  25. Dismal Glacier
  26. Doom Mountain
  27. Fatigue Pass
  28. Graveyard Lake
  29. Hardship Mountain
  30. Isolation Glacier
  31. Lonesome Creek
  32. Menace Rock
  33. Misery Summit
  34. Murderers Bar
  35. Outcast Hill
  36. Parasite Creek
  37. Pathetic Glacier
  38. Poison Hill
  39. Purgatory Ridge
  40. Quarantine Cove
  41. Rage Reefs
  42. Rapids of the Drowned
  43. Slaughter Bay
  44. Slum Lake
  45. Sob Creek
  46. Sorrow Islands
  47. Starvation Peak
  48. Toil Mountain
  49. Tombstone Mountain
  50. Worthless Creek

